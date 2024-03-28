Sebold Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $139.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.28 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

