Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Director David C. Habiger Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reddit Trading Down 11.3 %

NYSE:RDDT opened at 57.75 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a twelve month low of 45.05 and a twelve month high of 74.90.

Separately, New Street Research began coverage on Reddit in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

