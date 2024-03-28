Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Update

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 29th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Puma Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PUMSY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Puma has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

