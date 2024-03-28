Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,051,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,554,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,513.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 379,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,331,000 after buying an additional 355,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVE stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,677. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

