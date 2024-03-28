Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 110,609 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,609 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.85. 1,007,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,543. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $162.93.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

