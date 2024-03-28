CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.22

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $87.37, with a volume of 67171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,901. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,076,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,222,000 after purchasing an additional 222,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,548,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,440 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

