Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 14,730 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,730 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:LPG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 50,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,976. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.