Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVR by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,988.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7,494.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6,709.62. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,118.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,325.00, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

