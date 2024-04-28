John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (JMSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $17.36 on Friday. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 million, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.55.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

