Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.83

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.83 and traded as high as C$24.40. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$24.24, with a volume of 365,437 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.75 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$28.70 to C$27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.32. Parex Resources had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of C$508.73 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.6354916 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Imad Mohsen acquired 9,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$200,450.00. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

