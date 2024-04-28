Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TMIP opened at GBX 78.20 ($0.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.94. Taylor Maritime Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.60 ($1.16).

In related news, insider Charles Goodson Maltby acquired 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £12,584.75 ($15,544.40). Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Dividend History for Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP)

