Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Up 1.6 %
TMIP opened at GBX 78.20 ($0.97) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.94. Taylor Maritime Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.60 ($1.16).
Insider Activity at Taylor Maritime Investments
In related news, insider Charles Goodson Maltby acquired 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £12,584.75 ($15,544.40). Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Maritime Investments
Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Maritime Investments
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.