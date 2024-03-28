Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,336 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $84.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.