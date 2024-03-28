North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 294 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 293.56 ($3.71), with a volume of 387505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.66).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from North American Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. North American Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55,000.00%.

North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 286.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14,512.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

