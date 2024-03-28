MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 29th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MonotaRO Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:MONOY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.75. 117,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.69. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

