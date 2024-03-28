MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $241,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $100,563,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,249.61. 149,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,248. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $664.41 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,268.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock valued at $25,826,869 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.