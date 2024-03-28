Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 1,547 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64. The company has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.