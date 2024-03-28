Sterling Investment Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

