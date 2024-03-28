Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,485,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,355,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

