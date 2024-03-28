BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 40,881 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $698,656.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,084,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,962,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,187 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $598,882.74.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 107,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,807,290.84.

On Monday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 77,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,298,621.40.

On Monday, March 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 73,028 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $1,245,127.40.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 36,450 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $622,566.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,946 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $855,574.98.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $4,216,027.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 43,233 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $733,231.68.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 91,079 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $1,517,376.14.

On Friday, February 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,335,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,944 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.