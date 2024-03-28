Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 37,500 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,878,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,687,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,526,190.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Matthew Shair sold 48,548 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $3,663,432.08.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $76.64 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Nuvalent by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

