IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I Sells 10,000 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.18. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,719,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

