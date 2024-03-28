iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.35

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.35 and last traded at $159.24, with a volume of 240855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

