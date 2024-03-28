Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 199,702 shares during the period.

Shares of CLTL opened at $105.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

