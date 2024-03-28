Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $38,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.6 %

PKOH stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.96 million, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

