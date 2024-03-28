Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.39

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 209644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $2,412,757.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

