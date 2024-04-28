Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE LRN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Stride by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

