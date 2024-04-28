Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LRN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 55,641 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 38.1% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

