NextEra Energy Partners’ (NEP) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Marathon Capitl reissued an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 115.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 246,908 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 477.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,288 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,780 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1,557.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,287 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 300,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

