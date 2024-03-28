Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 164.1% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Up 7.0 %
OTCMKTS ETCG traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 158,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.35.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.