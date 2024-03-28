Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,078 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $49.70. 1,354,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,790. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.47.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

