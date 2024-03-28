CPA Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VB stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.66. 520,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

