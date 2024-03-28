Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $393.00

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $393.00 and last traded at $393.00, with a volume of 8460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $388.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.67.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.