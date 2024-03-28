Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $84.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $87.82. 408,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,501. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

