CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Short Interest Down 57.2% in March

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at CalciMedica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CalciMedica news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Fred A. Middleton acquired 679,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,513,720.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica during the third quarter valued at about $432,000.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

CalciMedica stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

