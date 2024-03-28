CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Short Interest Down 57.2% in March

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the February 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALC. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CalciMedica by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CalciMedica during the third quarter valued at about $432,000.
CalciMedica stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,362. CalciMedica has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.
CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.
