Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Up 650.0% in March

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Buzzi Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Buzzi has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37.
About Buzzi
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.