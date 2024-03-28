Barclays Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,345,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 74,679 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

