Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

CLDX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

CLDX opened at $41.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.52.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,054.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.