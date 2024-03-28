Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 2,740 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,740 ($34.63).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($27.17) to GBX 2,250 ($28.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,103 ($26.58) on Friday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,983.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.68, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

