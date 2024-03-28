Analysts Set Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Target Price at $2.76

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.70 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.20 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 707,496.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 565,997 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,647 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 28.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 876,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 192,947 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

