Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $180.79. Approximately 10,162,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,806,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $41,659,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,311,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 605,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.