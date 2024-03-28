Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $892,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

QUAL traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.16. 1,132,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

