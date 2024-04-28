6,447 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,102,000 after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 226,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 321.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after buying an additional 208,669 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after buying an additional 111,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a one year low of $79.90 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

