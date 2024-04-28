Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 153 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 924.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $400.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $415.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.23%. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.