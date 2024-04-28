Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $407.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.