Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in AES by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AES by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

AES Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AES opened at $17.21 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

