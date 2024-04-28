Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

