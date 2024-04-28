Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 44,729 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 26.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY opened at $15.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.02, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,169 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

