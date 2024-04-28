FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

FDS stock opened at $421.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.96 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

