Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 297.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after buying an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after buying an additional 962,987 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,022,000 after buying an additional 448,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26,060.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,430,000 after buying an additional 277,027 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

CDNS stock opened at $282.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.92 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.85 and a 200-day moving average of $281.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

