Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $471,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,944,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 126.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 95,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Regions Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,470,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 811,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

